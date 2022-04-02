 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SB Nation Reacts: Do the LA Rams have the best wide receiver duo in the NFL?

Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are going to set the league on fire according to SB Nation voters

By Christopher Daniel
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams’ offense is likely to be one of the best units in the league, thanks in part to quarterback Matthew Stafford’s talent allowing head coach Sean McVay to continue expanding and evolving on that side of the ball.

It doesn’t hurt to have a triple crown, Super Bowl MVP at wide receiver either. Cooper Kupp took his game to a new level with Stafford at the helm, racking up 178 catches, 2,425 yards, and 22 touchdowns including the postseason.

LA added wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency in an attempt to give Stafford a jump ball specialist and legitimate red zone threat.

Recent polls on DraftKings Sportbooks’ SB Nation Reacts show voters expect the Kupp-Robinson union will pay major dividends for Los Angeles, as they we’re deemed the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.

The duo narrowly beat out the Cincinnati Bengals in the polls. While the potential is there, I can’t necessarily back this yet, as Stafford, Kupp, and Robinson haven’t played a single snap together, while the Bengals actually have a trio in Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins that have logged significant snaps with triggerman Joe Burrow.

But the voters have spoken. I guess that’s another victory over the Bengals!

