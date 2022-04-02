SB Nation Reacts: Do the LA Rams have the best wide receiver duo in the NFL?

The Los Angeles Rams’ offense is likely to be one of the best units in the league, thanks in part to quarterback Matthew Stafford’s talent allowing head coach Sean McVay to continue expanding and evolving on that side of the ball.

It doesn’t hurt to have a triple crown, Super Bowl MVP at wide receiver either. Cooper Kupp took his game to a new level with Stafford at the helm, racking up 178 catches, 2,425 yards, and 22 touchdowns including the postseason.

Cooper Kupp’s season..



• 178 catches, 2,425 yards, 22 TDs

• Regular season triple crown

• Unanimous 1st-team All-Pro

• Most catches in a postseason (33)

• NFL OPOY

• SB MVP and Champion#Rams pic.twitter.com/5K7NItuhPY — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 14, 2022

LA added wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency in an attempt to give Stafford a jump ball specialist and legitimate red zone threat.

Coming soon in royal + sol.



@AllenRobinson highlights for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/BzE3RV25D1 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 21, 2022

Recent polls on DraftKings Sportbooks’ SB Nation Reacts show voters expect the Kupp-Robinson union will pay major dividends for Los Angeles, as they we’re deemed the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.

The duo narrowly beat out the Cincinnati Bengals in the polls. While the potential is there, I can’t necessarily back this yet, as Stafford, Kupp, and Robinson haven’t played a single snap together, while the Bengals actually have a trio in Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins that have logged significant snaps with triggerman Joe Burrow.

1️⃣



Can't wait to see these two on the field together. pic.twitter.com/osCUNWuQjs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 29, 2022

But the voters have spoken. I guess that’s another victory over the Bengals!

