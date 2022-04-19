Rams News: Tuesday Open Thread

Happy Tuesday Rams Fans!

Use this open thread to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams!

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Mock Draft Roundup: Experts’ latest forecasts include running back (Rams.com)

Jalen Ramsey congratulates Denzel Ward on record-setting contract for CB (RamsWire)

It looks like the LA Rams chose a great NFL Draft for late picks (RamblinFan)

Browns signing CB Denzel Ward to five-year, $100.5M extension (NFL.com)

Despite initial ‘shock’ of losing Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes knows Chiefs have ‘got to keep rolling’ (NFL.com)

Malcolm Butler on surprising return to New England Patriots: ‘You never burn your bridges down’ (ESPN)