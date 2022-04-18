L.A. Rams 2022 7-round mock draft: Les Snead goes defense heavy with this class

Watching a ton of mock drafts this week, this seven-round edition by Hail Mary Sports caught my eye on YouTube. With a full mock, including trades, Alex Barbour came away with eight new players for the Los Angeles Rams, including five of the first six being on defense.

Here is the full video by Barbour, queued up to the Rams. Barbour calls every prospect a “situational player” with the exception of Jack Sanborn, who he calls a “stud”.

3.104-LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

Sanborn is Dane Brugler’s 23rd-ranked LB by Dane Brugler and he was given a 6th-7th round grade by him at The Athletic. Said Brugler in his “The Beast” draft guide:

Overall, Sanborn is a crafty downhill force player, but he lacks explosive range and might be relegated to early downs because of his average athleticism in coverage. He has the diagnose skills and competitive toughness to carve out a backup role in the NFL.

IMO, selecting Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn in RD4 or RD5 >>> selecting Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal in RD2 or RD3 — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) April 11, 2022

Clemons is Brugler’s 25th-ranked edge rusher. He is 6’5, 263, and ran a 4.83 at the combine—but at 24 is the second-oldest edge player in this class. He has missed considerable time with injuries and had 11 TFL as a super senior in 2021. Brugler:

Overall, Clemons has several red flags (age, injury history, off-field decision-making), but he owns NFL physical traits with the functional strength vs. the run and speed-to-power rush skills to handle edge responsibilities. He projects as a rotational NFL end who can play in either even or odd fronts (his flashes are reminiscent of Darrell Taylor at Tennessee).

5.175-IDL MarQuan McCall, Kentucky

A player who is familiar with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but on the other side of the ball. McCall is Brugler’s 18th-ranked defensive tackle and he is 6’2, 354 with a seventh round grade. This would be L.A.’s new backup nose tackle behind Greg Gaines.

6.211-iOL Ja’Tyre Carter, Southern

Brugler’s 28th-ranked offensive tackle and another player with a 6th-7th round grade. Carter is 6’3, 311 lbs, 33.5” arms, but a sub-80” wingspan which is unusual for tackles. He was a 0-star recruit more focused on basketball coming out of high school but his 5.02 40-yard dash and 34.5” vertical at his pro day implies there could be more juice in the box. Brugler on why he could move to guard:

Overall, Carter might have a tough time matching up against outside speed in the NFL, but he uses his core strength and length to execute as both a pass and run blocker. He is a candidate to move inside to guard in the NFL, similar in ways to Dakota Dozier when he was coming out of Furman.

6.212-DB Chase Lucas, Arizona State

Lucas is 5’11, 180 lbs, ran a 4.48 with a 1.52 10-yard split (elite) and has just under 32” arms. Brugler has a 5th-6th round grade on Lucas and he could be the best value pick of this mock draft so far. Brugler thinks that Lucas could play inside or outside at the next level because of his crazy athleticism, but he needs to develop behind the scenes some more. That’s concerning for any 25-year-old draft prospect.

Chase Lucas seems like a lot of funpic.twitter.com/KpyJeW8Xz2 https://t.co/CbB3pHkUGs — Duke Johnson Train Conductor (@BrownsAlchemy) April 14, 2022

6.218-S Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

Bell is another 6th-7th round prospect (which is understandable, that’s where we are right now) and he’s a 6’2, 212 lb safety with awesome speed at 4.41 and 1.51 in the 10-yard split. He was both a receiver and a corner coming out of high school so he got the dreaded “athlete” label and went to Maryland, but never saw a snap there. Bell was suspended for his first season then transferred to A&M. He needs reps reps reps and the Rams have enough depth at safety to assume that’s guaranteed if he lands in L.A. Brugler:

Overall, Bell needs to sharpen his discipline vs. the run and instincts vs. the pass, but he has the physical tools (physicality, length, speed) that will earn him extensive looks in an NFL camp. He has the potential to stick on an NFL roster as a rotational safety and special teamer.

7.238-RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU

I don’t know if we can use the word “steal” for a running back or if the NFL writers association will disbar you, but Allgeier has been one of college football’s top players at the position for two years and Brugler gives him a 3rd-4th round grade. He’s 5’10, 224 lbs. He doesn’t have blazing speed, he’s not 20 (he’s 22), and he has fumbling issues. But this is a way better seventh round pick than Jake Funk, and I have nothing but respect for Jake Funk.

Tyler Allgeier's 1,847 rushing yards after contact since 2020 lead the FBS pic.twitter.com/bhaEO7Bc77 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 18, 2022

7.253-OT Jean Delance, Florida

He’s so, so, so far down the draft and down the draft boards. This would be one of those shot in the dark picks and whoever the Rams pick at 253, the implication is that he’s a priority undrafted free agent. The highest priority, but still, that’s the grade here at 7.253. Delance is 6’5, 303 lbs, he’s a poor athlete, but his 36.25” arms is maybe as long as I’ve seen at the position. I think he has the longest arms in the draft. So there’s that.

