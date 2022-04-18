Rams News: The top 5 defenders in pressures since 2017

The greatness and dominance of Aaron Donald shines again with the latest post by PFF who lists the defenders with the most pressures since 2017. The list includes the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt, the Los Angeles Chargers Joey Bosa, New Orleans Saints Cameron Jordan, and Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Hayward.

Most QB pressures since 2017 pic.twitter.com/uqoiuTS35M — PFF (@PFF) April 15, 2022

The first thing that stands out as always with Donald is that of the top four rushers on the list, he is the only one listed as a defensive tackle which reminds us that he is doing all of his damage from the interior of the line. Compared to the defensive ends and outside linebackers, it means that Donald is playing against double teams far more than the edge rushers. It also means that he is playing with less space and also more responsible for gap and run stopping.

The second thing that stands out about this list, also not too surprising, is not that Donald is at the top of this list but the margin between him and the rest. Since 2017, the player with the second most pressures has 332. The range between the second and fifth player on the list goes from 304-332. Donald has 461 pressures in that same span, 129 more than the next man.

