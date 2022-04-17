Rams News: Cooper Kupp leads NFL receivers in yards since 2019

In 2021 the Los Angeles Rams top receiver Cooper Kupp removed himself from the most underrated player list by asserting himself as undoubtedly elite amongst his position, got himself voted as the Offensive Player of the Year, and became one of only three players to receive votes as the Most Valuable Player in the National Football League. The other two MVP candidates were quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

However, while his household name recognition has taken hold only this year, Kupp began his work as an elite receiver well before 2021. As posted by PFF, Kupp has recorded the most receiving yards of all receivers in the NFL since 2019.

Most receiving yards since 2019 pic.twitter.com/SK2QPSavz7 — PFF (@PFF) April 16, 2022

Not to be overlooked is that fact that this run for the Rams leader takes place the year after a season ending knee injury in 2018. Now, a Pro Bowl, All Pro, OPOY, and Super Bowl MVP, Kupp is 28 years old and preparing for a sixth season in 2022.

