Rams News: Ian Rapoport says LA seems to be the leaders to sign OBJ

Ian Rapoport has reported that the Los Angeles Rams are the leaders in the teams that would be likely to sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. There is no doubt that the talented pass catcher had a resurgence in his production when he was brought to the Rams after a slump with the Cleveland Browns. Last season over eight games with Los Angeles, Beckham had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In the Super Bowl, OBJ scored the first touchdown in the game and with coverage favoring Cooper Kupp, Beckham seemed primed for more opportunities until he went down.

Due to the injury, Beckham will miss part of next season. However, the Rams who are in good shape with receivers, returning the Offensive Player of the Year, and having added Allen Robinson, could still land OBJ, and if he comes back for the second part of the year and has the same effect he did for next post season, it would he a huge grab.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Offseason position reset: Defensive line (Rams.com)

Rapoport: Rams seem like leaders to sign Odell Beckham Jr. but not a slam dunk (RamsWire)

5 FA options for LA Rams to shake things up before the draft (RamblinFan)

Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal (NFL.com)

AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2022 NFL Draft (NFL.com)

WR Drake London, potential top-10 NFL draft pick, feels ‘stronger, faster,’ but doesn’t run 40 at pro day (ESPN)