Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: Offensive Positions & Prospects to Consider

Two weeks until the 2022 NFL Draft and there is still plenty of time for prospects to rise and fall in the eyes of the Los Angeles Rams brass. Last week, I wrote about the positional groups and the perceived need rating. From there, I spent the remaining time providing five potential draft fits at each key position of need for the Rams. If you missed that article, you can find it here. Today, Part 3 of my Draft Series, I’ll dive into the key offensive positions and those respective prospects.

The perceived need rating for the offensive positions were:

Quarterback (1.5 / 10)

Never will rule out a position, but if the Rams are trying to capitalize on “Run It Back” and with Stafford & Donald at their best, then draft capital on a backup QB doesn’t help a lot.

Running Back (4 / 10)

An underrated need considering the injury history for the RB room currently (Akers, Henderson, and Funk all spent time on IR in 2021).

Wide Receiver (2 / 10)

The Rams have 6 WRs already for 2022 and that does not count a potential reunion with OBJ, but McVay likes his weapons.

Tight End (3 / 10)

Higbee and Hopkins each have 2 years remaining on their deals. The Rams may want a future project because of the time to learn the TE position.

Offensive Tackle (4 / 10)

Alaric Jackson and Noteboom each have 2 and 3 years with the team respectively. But Havenstein and Bobby Evans are FAs after 2022.

Offensive Guard (8 / 10)

LA lost Corbett and Edwards is a FA after 2022. After that, they are thin on proven guard ability.

Center (1 / 10)

With Allen and Shelton retained, the Rams are very unlikely to target a center.

So what specific guys could the Rams target then if Running Back, Tight End, Offensive Tackle, and Offensive Guard are the most potential “needs” on offense?

Running Backs

James Cook, Georgia Hassan Haskins, Michigan Kyren Williams, Notre Dame Dameon Pierce, Florida Keaontay Ingram, USC

With the uncertainty of health for LA’s backfield, Snead/McVay could target Kyren Williams because he provides 3rd down and pass catching ability. He is more advanced in pass protection than other names above him in this class. Some of the other names on the list are intriguing because they provide more downhill/smash ability. That could be a much needed addition for the Rams offense, but in order to replace Darrell Henderson after 2022, Williams might have his name read by Los Angeles.

Tight Ends

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin Cade Otton, Washington Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

I think L.A. is looking for a tight end, but it will depend on how quickly the top ones fall off the board. Wydermyer could be a Round 5 or 6 target. Wydermyer has the skill set that McVay covets from his tight ends (catch radius & route running). If Wydermyer can improve his strength as a run-blocking TE, he can land a job on a 53 man roster.

Offensive Tackles

Kellen Diesch, Arizona State Max Mitchell, Louisiana Andrew Stueber, Michigan Tyler Vrabel, Boston College Jarrid Williams, Miam

Stueber is an intriguing prospect because sometimes the Rams turn their tackles into guards. Stueber has the ability as a right tackle to handle edge rushers 1 on 1. But he also offers physicality that can last inside as a brawler. Either way, as a prospect he provides versatility which is the Rams calling card.

Offensive Guards

Cole Strange, Chattanooga Alec Lindstrom, Boston College Cade Mays, Tennessee Ben Brown, Ole Miss Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

Strange is putting himself in a position to fly up draft boards based on his size and tenacity. The Chattanooga prospect has a wealth of playing experience, high football IQ, and his ability to be used in a zone scheme makes his name enticing for a McVay offensive line.

That’s all for this week’s Roster Overview segment. Next week, I will jump into trade scenarios for Les Snead and Co. Be sure to follow TurfShowTimes on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest Rams content!