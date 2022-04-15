Rams News: Friday Open Thread

Hey Rams Fans!
Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams!
And now for today’s links:
RAMS NEWS:
Matt Gay officially signs restricted free agent tender (Rams.com)
Rams’ Les Snead ranked as 2nd-best GM in the NFL (RamsWire)
Will LA Rams draft enough DBs in the 2022 NFL Draft? (RamblinFan)
NFL NEWS:
Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract (NFL.com)
Green Bay Packers sign veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins (ESPN)
Loading comments...