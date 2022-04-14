Matt Gay signs restricted free agent tender, returning to Rams for 2022

The Los Angeles Rams will have stability at the kicker position, as Matt Gay signed his restricted free agent tender for the 2022 season. The Rams were lucky to be able to sign Gay in November of 2020, after he had been cut by the Buccaneers after one season, then left unprotected by the Indianapolis Colts, and now they’ll be able to keep him around for one more year.

Gay went 32-of-34 on field goal attempts in 2021, including four-of-five beyond 50 yards. He was 48-of-49 on extra points and voted to the Pro Bowl.

In the playoffs, Gay was 11-of-11 on extra points and 8-of-10 on field goals.

Gay has made 46-of-50 field goals during his 24 games with the Rams. A fifth round pick by Tampa Bay in 2019, Gay had a difficult rookie season and the Bucs went another direction in 2020, winning the Super Bowl with Ryan Succop. L.A.’s bid to replace Greg Zuerlein that year resulted in a three-way competition between Sam Sloman, Lirim Hajrullahu, and Austin MacGinnis. The job went to Sloman, but he was soon cut and replaced by Kai Forbath. The team was able to land Gay off of the Colts practice squad in November of 2020.

And one year after seeing his old team win the Super Bowl, Matt Gay helped the Rams win the Super Bowl. Gay hit a key 41-yard field goal in the third quarter, and was 2-of-2 on extra points in a 23-20 Rams win over the Bengals.

He will now be around for at least one more year, though a long-term deal could soon follow.