Where do LA Rams rank in sacks this century?

Since the year 2000, it hasn’t always been a smooth ride for the Los Angeles Rams or their fanbase. Between the end of the Greatest Show on Turf era and the arrival of Head Coach Sean McVay, the Rams have been as inconsistent as can be.

Despite that dark period of franchise history where the pain has been eased due to winning last year’s Super Bowl, the Rams have actually been a powerhouse in one crucial statistic. During the first couple decades of the century, LA has gotten a ton of production from their pass rushers as NBC Sports has brought to light:

Most SACKS by team in the NFL this century. #NFL pic.twitter.com/I1OkZAU1gH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 13, 2022

Only the Steelers and Eagles have had more sacks than the Rams since the turn of the century. While LA isn’t as close to Pittsburgh as they’d prefer, the drop-off between them and the Packers who are the fourth-best team is huge, with a 31-sack gap.

Aaron Donald will rightfully receive much of the spotlight for his contributions, as he’s accumulated 104 of the franchise’s 912 sacks in that span...and he’s still got plenty left in the tank.

Most combined regular season and playoff sacks - First 8 career NFL seasons:

128.0- Reggie White

115.0- DeMarcus Ware

108.0- Jared Allen

104.5- Derrick Thomas

104.5- Von Miller

104.0- Aaron Donald (Via 2 in his @RamsNFL 23-20 #SuperBowl winning effort tonight)

103.5- Richard Dent pic.twitter.com/69pBPGWiKi — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 14, 2022

Another member of that exclusive club is Von Miller who added nine total sacks during his brief stint in Hollywood. Current Ram Leonard Floyd has 20 sacks to his name in his two years with the team.

Other significant contributors include Robert Quinn who recorded 62.5 of his 101 career sacks with the Rams. Defensive end Leonard Little (87 sacks), Chris Long (54.5) and Michael Brockers (28 sacks in nine seasons) had quite the impacts while wearing the horns on their helmets as well.

As long as Donald and Associates (still would make a great name for a law firm), Los Angeles will continue to push their way up this list. It’s been an unsteady century so far for the Rams, but they can sure take down a quarterback.

Signal callers beware.