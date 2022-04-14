Rams News: What was Matthew Stafford's best moment from this season?

Stu Jackson, writer for the Los Angeles Rams posted an article today recapping quarterback Matthew Stafford’s first season and Super Bowl season with the Rams. Jackson’s article was broken up into sections that included Stafford’s first time in the horned uniform, training camp, facing his former team the Detroit Lions, and of course the Super Bowl.

What is your favorite singular Stafford moment of this season?

Here’s one.

The No Look Pass in the final drive of Super Bowl 56

The most memorable throw for most people will naturally be the game winning score which was a fade from Stafford to Kupp. I would rank that higher as a team play but as far as singular feat from the quarterback, the no look pass from Stafford to Kupp for a 22 yard first down on that drive was a more impressive pass than the spot on but routine fade pass for the touchdown. Some would still consider the no look a bit of trick shot, but on footballs biggest stage, with no room for error and completely justified in necessity, Stafford leveraged one of his most unique skills to complete a pass that was required for the Super Bowl win.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Our House, Our Stories: Matthew Stafford’s first year with the Rams (Rams.com)

From the Podium: Catching up with Liam Coen, Thomas Brown, Ra’Shaad Samples, Chris Shula and Zac Robinson (Rams.com)

Watch: Terrell Burgess surprises Rams super fan with the Lombardi Trophy (RamsWire)

Baker Mayfield speaks on looming divorce from Browns: ‘I feel disrespected’ (NFL.com)

AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft (NFL.com)

Agent’s Take: Dissecting the exploding wide receiver market and what it means for future deals (CBSsports)