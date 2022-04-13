Rams News: What’s the ceiling for Cam Akers in 2022?

The Los Angeles Rams journey to the Super Bowl was defiantly not without adversity right from the jump. Well before the mid season injury to Robert Woods or the three game losing streak, the first trial for the Rams was the season ending injury to projected starter and second year running back Cam Akers. After an encouraging rookie year, a lot of excitement was attached to the sophomore season for the shifty back out of Florida State.

Akers second season was not lost. If nothing else, the 2021 season for Akers will be remembered for his remarkable recovery as he returned to the field on the last regular season game and then appeared in every post season game including the Super Bowl.

In his rookie campaign, it was in the post season that Akers left a memorable impression as he gained 131 yards against the Seattle Seahawks and then 90 yards against the Green Bay Packers. In his second year however (granted he missed the season due to the injury) the post season for Akers added up to 67 carries for 172 yards which is a 2.57 yards per carry average. With a healthy and productive offseason, there is still reason for optimism regarding Akers’ third season.

What are your projections on Akers’ next season?

