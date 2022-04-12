What is the Rams’ offseason grade prior to the 2022 draft?

The Los Angeles Rams are still fresh off that Super Bowl high, continuing their push for a repeat in 2022. Everyone knows the best ring is the next one. Anyways, the defending champs have stockpiled a couple more superstars to their stunning arsenal, with possibly more to come (that’s your cue to fall into their trap Honey Badger).

While LA has received praise for their signings of Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson, not everyone has given them a positive review for their offseason movement. In a recent article by Ian Wharton from Bleacher Report, the Rams were given a “D”, an unflattering grade but still just above passing. This is what Wharton had to say about what he deemed a dismal offseason thus far for Los Angeles:

“It’s hard to evaluate the Rams offseason without wondering what the reigning Super Bowl champions are doing. Losing Von Miller, Darious Williams, Austin Corbett, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Sebastian Joseph-Day is huge. The Rams took zero steps to replace them. Instead, they opted to fill holes they created. Signing Allen Robinson II to then trade Robert Woods was a sign of a shift in offensive strategy, but it also allocated money to a position that wasn’t in need at the start of the offseason. The only clear upgrade came when linebacker Bobby Wagner joined from the rival Seahawks.”

My review isn’t as harsh as Wharton’s but there were a few points of his that I agreed with.

My Offseason Grade for Rams: C+

Normally, I don’t like to grade a team for their offseason action two weeks before the NFL Draft, but after reading this article, the opportunity was too good to pass up.

First, let’s talk about Von Miller. The future Hall of Famer had an uptick in production as his time in LA progressed. His presence was intimidating for opposing offenses that already had to contend with Leonard Floyd and that Aaron Donald guy everyone talks about. After the season, it was a pipe dream thinking Von would’ve stayed, as he had mentioned on his vlog.

Former #LARams LB Von Miller in his vlog, agonized over his decision to choose the #Bills over the #SuperBowl champs in free agency. He called the Rams "like the pro bowl every day over there." Said he would have taken less to stay in LA, but 6/$120M was too good to pass up

LA’s front office could never have given Miller that contract, but apparently it was never about the money for him. Funny, that’s what they all say.

Who really could’ve faulted him though? The Rams will clearly miss his production but it’s nearly impossible to keep someone who wasn’t 100 percent committed. Eventually, they would’ve lost him.

Austin Corbett was a huge blow to the offensive line since Los Angeles will now have to replace a player who has started all of the team’s games, including postseason, since 2020. Last year, Sebastian Joseph-Day’s season was cut short but in his last healthy campaign in 2020, he added 55 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defended.

In my mind, the biggest loss was Darious Williams who signed with Jacksonville. His solid production will bring further uncertainty to a position of weakness. Outside of Ramsey, the Rams have David Long and second-year player Robert Rochell as the only corners with experience.

Williams had grown into his role as a starter the last three seasons. Maybe this will end up being a good thing since the younger guys like Long and Rochell will get more playing time. That loss in experience will hurt even more based on the inevitable growing pains these youngsters will have.

Despite all the negativity surrounding the losses, I loved the additions of Robinson and Wagner. Allen will be that big-bodied receiver similar to who Matthew Stafford broke records with in Detroit. His playmaking abilities will add further depth to the receiving corps and alleviate some attention off Cooper Kupp. The rich keep getting richer.

I saw a few parallels between the signing of Wagner and that of DeMarcus Ware to the Broncos in 2014. He will be an excellent mentor to Ernest Jones much like Ware was to Von Miller. Not only did adding the former-Seahawks star address a need, but he can still play and that will add a much-needed layer to the defense that has been lacking since McVay’s arrival.

Conclusion

My grade should instead be incomplete because the Rams could always address those needs with any leftovers in free agency. There’s still a ways to go in this offseason, so there’s no need to push that panic button.

I’m certain LA’s front office has a plan to replace who they’ve lost this offseason. They’re so far ahead of the curve compared to other organizations around the league. While I don’t think they’ve been having the greatest offseason other than a couple stellar signings, there’s still time to savage it. Why should we begin doubting Snead and Co. now?

How would you grade the Rams’ 2022 offseason before the draft?