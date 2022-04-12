Rams News: Cooper Kupp is the best route runner in the NFL

PFF posts a question “Who is the best route runner in the NFL?” although they put a picture of the Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams, the answer to the question is none other than the Los Angeles Rams triple crown leader for 2021 in receptions, yards, and touchdowns and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Who is the best route runner in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/LUmKJ2JFzP — PFF (@PFF) April 11, 2022

Complete respect to all the great current route runners is given, from Adams, to Justin Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr, the list is long as route running continues to evolve as the receivers are given more room to work and it becomes a more even playing field of speed vs speed and quick vs quick.

Kupp has all the typical traits of excellent route running from varied starts, quick breaks, and use of leverage. However, the one thing that puts him above the rest is his knowledge of the game. Kupp’s ability to see the entire field like a quarterback allows him to see openings and opportunities that other receivers might miss no matter how quick their feet are. His knowledge of defenses gives him the edge to anticipate defenders movements which makes him appear quicker than others. His attention to detail like grinding out of sail routes instead of looking back too soon which would slow a receiver down makes him great. And finally as McVay says “Cooper Kupp is a dog”. When it’s time to just go get it, for example a jump ball to win a championship, call on Kupp to win that route also. There you have it PFF, the answer to your question is Cooper Kupp.

