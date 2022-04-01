Random Ramsdom: Bobby Wagner addition is a big win for Ernest Jones

The Los Angeles Rams got it done signing free agent linebacker and former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner to a five year deal worth at least $50M. Wagner is projected to be a replacement for the undrafted Troy Reeder was the main starter at the linebacker position in 2021. Next to Wagner will be the biggest winner of the signing which is second year linebacker Ernest Jones.

In his rookie season, 2021, Jones flashed potential in the preseason and then solidified his place as a starter after the team traded Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos. Jones started in seven regular season games and two post season games including the NFC Championship and Super Bowl. In the regular season, he had 61 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. In the Super Bowl he had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.

Jones, just one year into his career, is a Super Bowl Champion with a starting job in place and now he’s just been paired with a six time All Pro veteran linebacker in Wagner. The pair should add immediate impact to the middle of the defense but Wagner’s veteran leadership and mentorship could have lasting effects for the length of Jone’s career.

Where will the pair rank next season compared to other inside linebacker duos?

