Updated Super Bowl LVII odds for LA Rams

While the Broncos became the NFL media darling yesterday following the massive Russell Wilson trade, LA fans still have a lot to celebrate regarding their Super Bowl Champion Rams. Following the blockbuster Tuesday afternoon, Denver’s title chances obviously went through the roof but Los Angeles held firm, currently holding the second-best odds in the NFC to win Super Bowl LVII, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII Winner:



+650: Bills

+700: Chiefs

+800: Packers

+1000: Rams

+1200: Broncos

+1300: 49ers

+1400: Cowboys pic.twitter.com/DGoHUhxsIK — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 9, 2022

In the NFC West, the Rams hold the highest odds and the only other division rival to make the list are the San Francisco 49ers who are slotted in sixth behind the Broncos. It’s no surprise that the top two favored teams are AFC powerhouses in the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams will play the three teams ahead of them in 2022. LA will host the Bills in a possible Super Bowl preview at some point during the regular season. Los Angeles will also have away games against the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. I think we all remember what happened the last time LA and KC faced off.

Of course as we know, these odds might not mean anything once free agency and the draft are in full swing. I think LA’s odds to win the Big Game are right where they’re supposed to be. Personally, I would argue they should be above the Packers at least since we know they’re going to choke it away in the end. (My apologies Mr. Rodgers but enjoy that fancy new contract.)

While I believe it’s still too early to make an accurate determination about any team, I expect the Rams to jump up one spot at least should they have a successful offseason of “running it back.”