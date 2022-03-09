What is the weak spot on the Rams defense?

We know that Aaron Donald would like to see Von Miller back on the LA Rams in 2022, but so far we don’t know how possible it is for Les Snead to be able to do that—let alone also re-signing Odell Beckham Jr. and without releasing Robert Woods. Donald doesn’t only want to return to a good team, he wants to return to a championship team, and that will require Snead’s most heroic effort yet with the salary cap.

However, we still must move forward under the belief that with or without Von Miller, Aaron Donald is more likely to return for 2022 than not. If that is the case, what holes on LA’s defense do they need to focus on first?

Let’s pretend that the Rams can’t or won’t re-sign any outgoing defensive free agents:

OLB Von Miller

CB Darious Williams

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

CB Donte’ Deayon

Along the defensive line, LA would be left with Donald, A’Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown, and a few more options.

At linebacker, Ernest Jones, Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, and placing the tender on RFAs Troy Reeder or Travin Howard.

At cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, David Long, and Robert Rochell, among some other hopefuls.

And at safety, Jordan Fuller should return to the field, joined by Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, plus Terrell Burgess.

Whether it is free agency, trade, or the draft, which position would you classify as being the TOP priority in this case? What about number two? I’ll give a poll, but throw your answers in the comments!