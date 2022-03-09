Random Ramsdom: NFC West final standings predictions following blockbuster trade

Welcome to the day after the Russell Wilson trade and the release of Bobby Wagner to shake up the NFL and NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks stripped down their roster on Tuesday be parting with the last two remaining players from their Super Bowl win nearly a decade ago, and the implosion may be far from over.

The Seahawks could still trade Tyler Lockett and it seems free agency is certain now for veterans like Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs. Seattle may not be giving up entirely on their 2022 season but by downgrading at quarterback from Wilson to Drew Lock and not having any clear avenues to an upgrade, the Seahawks appear to remain in fourth place.

Seattle isn’t the only NFC West team with major changes in the near future. The San Francisco 49ers are certain to trade Jimmy Garoppolo at some point and Wilson’s trade on Tuesday may only ignite the fire to get a deal done. Garoppolo just had shoulder surgery on Tuesday, but his contract has one year and $24 million remaining on it, making him an affordable risk for some team probably.

And then San Francisco turns its attention to Trey Lance, an unproven commodity with one full season of FCS football at North Dakota State under his belt post-high school.

The Cardinals should have had the most stable situation at quarterback by now with Kyler Murray set to enter his fourth season, but Murray is attempting to threaten Arizona with a baseball career—if only there was a baseball league for him to play in.

So based on this early part of the offseason alone, what are your final record predictions for the NFC West standings in 2022 right now? What are the standings of the division and the final records for all four teams? Throw your answers in the comments and/or upvote what you think are the correct answers!

How many wins do you predict for the Rams?

For the Cardinals?

For the 49ers?

For the Seahawks?

