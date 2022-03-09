Is Von Miller going to “run it back” with the Los Angeles Rams or Denver Broncos?

Von Miller was instrumental in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl run, racking up nine sacks in his last eight games, including the playoffs. Hopes of him returning to LA to “run it back” have been high, though there has always been a quiet concern amongst some of him returning to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 free agency period.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Von Miller knew something when he hit IG with this video Monday.



Russell Wilson as a Bronco definitely brings a Miller homecoming into play, folks.



pic.twitter.com/CFHJXtdfOl — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 8, 2022

While that concern may have been brushed off due to the lack of fire power under center in Denver, leading to a mostly anemic output on offense, things have taken a drastic turn in favor of the Broncos after acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in the biggest trade of the offseason thus far.

The Wilson trade also could factor into Von Miller’s decision. Could he want to return to Denver and try to win another Super Bowl there? — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) March 8, 2022

There’s no reason to think Wilson isn’t going to help transform Denver’s offense into one of the better units in the league, as they already have the pieces around the quarterback on the roster for the foreseeable future. They are loaded at wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick. Running back Javonte Williams nearly broke 1,000 yards in a timeshare with Melvin Gordon during his rookie campaign.

I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022

Miller has already joked about returning to the Broncos. Now, with an offense that’s expected to be much more explosive, and Miller’s long history and noted love for the organization, it may be a realistic possibility that the former Super Bowl MVP is truly interested in getting his old locker back.

Do you think Miller will choose to continue to play alongside Aaron Donald or reunite with his old flame in Denver?