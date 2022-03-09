Does Russell Wilson’s departure make the Los Angeles Rams a lock to win the NFC West?

So far, the 2022 offseason has been fascinating for the majority of quarterbacks of the NFC West. With Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals doing their best impression of a high school break up on Instagram, Jimmy Garoppolo being forced to pass the torch to Trey Lance in San Francisco, and the blockbuster trade sending Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, what was previously the best division in football now looks like a much easier path for LA in the NFC West.

Russell Wilson was so sick of Aaron Donald tossing him around twice a year that he chose to become the third-best QB in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) March 8, 2022

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider now have a bevy of picks to get their rebuild underway. The Broncos will graciously welcome Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick as they now embark on their version of “F--- them picks,” sending two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round round pick to the Pacific Northwest.

Trade package:



Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.



Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

It is a possibility that Seattle can turn that massive amount of draft capital into a nucleus that can compete in the next few seasons, but I wouldn’t expect Drew Lock, Geno Smith, or a rookie quarterback out of this year’s draft class to make a splash this fall. They better not make a move for Deshaun Watson...

The Rams enjoyed plenty of success over the Wilson-led Seahawks, going 12-8 since he became the leader under center in Seattle. There’s no reason to believe the Rams can’t continue that trend, especially with the Seahawks also releasing their defensive leader Bobby Wagner.

Seahawks fans after Russell Wilson gets traded and Bobby Wagner gets released

pic.twitter.com/DzFuwTNFSe — PFF (@PFF) March 9, 2022

Sean McVay and Co. has defeated the Cardinals nine out of 10 times, and now, according to Deebo Samuel have an understanding of how to stuff the 49ers’ offense. Thought it’s very early, things seem to be lining up in the Rams to repeat as division champions in 2022.