Rams-Broncos clear front-runner for 2022 season opener following Russell Wilson trade

Los Angeles could start 2022 season against a familiar foe

By Evan Craig
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

I don’t know how many jaws need to be picked up off the floor following one of the largest trades in NFL history. Los Angeles Rams fans will be ecstatic in seeing Seahawks superstar quarterback Russell Wilson out of the NFC West following a blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos Tuesday afternoon.

While the Rams will be disappointed to see him leave (Wilson has a 8-13 all-time record against LA including the playoffs) this will make quite the intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup to open the 2022 NFL season. Denver has cycled through a league-high 11 starters under center since Peyton Manning retired following a win in Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos were an afterthought for being the opponent in the opener, but I would have to believe the NFL would love to start the new campaign with a bang after a record-setting Super Bowl LVI last month. Plus, I don’t think the Rams would at all be opposed to sending Russell back home to the Mile High City with a loss in his first game with Denver.

Schedule makers if you’re reading this, please make this happen! The new season can’t come soon enough Turf Show Family.

