Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Broncos, leaving Matthew Stafford as lone stable QB in NFC West

The NFC West changed considerably on Tuesday. The Seattle Seahawks are trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal necessitates that Wilson pass a physical and that he approves the deal due to his no-trade clause, but for all intents and purposes the Pro Bowl quarterback is heading to the AFC next season.

With Jimmy Garoppolo most likely being traded and Kyler Murray in a standoff against the Arizona Cardinals, the only sure thing starting quarterback remaining in the NFC West is Matthew Stafford.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The Seahawks will reportedly receive the Broncos’ first round pick this year, number nine overall, and quarterback Drew Lock as part of the deal. At this time, it is hard to imagine how Seattle could possibly compete with the likes of the Rams, 49ers, and Cardinals in 2022 after swapping out Wilson for Lock as the starting quarterback.

This is a fast moving story. But early reports are Seattle will get pick number 9 this year from Denver as part of this deal and that Wilson will waive his no-trade clause. Much more to come.https://t.co/0bnuixwHT4 via @seattletimes — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Rams and Stafford continue to work towards a long-term contract extension.