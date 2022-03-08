Could Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension alter Von Miller’s free agency fate?

The Los Angeles Rams seem optimistic they can retain Von Miller when free agency begins next week, and their hopes of keeping him for next season and beyond just may have gotten better.

Miller has posted cryptic messages on social media in recent days, perhaps foreshadowing a return to Denver via free agency. The Broncos were one of the favorites to land quarterback Aaron Rodgers should he want to join a team other than the Green Bay Packers next season.

But Rodgers and the Packers just agreed to a massive contract extension worth 4 years and $200M, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

Would a lack of franchise quarterback in Denver dash Miller’s plans of returning? In other words, the Broncos just became a lot less competitive in 2022 - and a aging veteran like Miller may have doubts about tying himself to Drew Lock or a rookie quarterback when he may not have many years left in the NFL.

Los Angeles can offer stability at the quarterback position, with Matthew Stafford hitting the ground running his first year with the team. It’s even fair to expect improvement from Stafford in year two, and there’s other benefits for Miller remaining with the Rams.

LA is able to maximize Miller’s pass rush effectiveness by not asking him to be the primary threat on the defensive line. The presence of Aaron Donald gives Miller more one-on-one opportunities, which he wouldn’t get as frequently in Denver. If the edge rusher wants to maintain a high level of play for the remainder of his time in the NFL, the Rams likely give him his best shot to do so.

Miller also brought leadership qualities out of Donald that we had not previously seen, and the veteran was a boost more than just on the field. One example of this leadership in the locker room includes when Miller brought in a replica Lombardi Trophy and left a note encouraging his teammates to do whatever it took to win a championship.

Did whatever it took.



01.22.22 | One of the weekly messages from @VonMiller at the practice facility during the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Fbs3nAuAfn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 17, 2022

It worked - and the veteran’s contributions played a large part in the Super Bowl run.

We could know as soon as next week whether the Rams are able to retain Miller’s services; however, on the surface it seems their odds just got better. Miller would be an important piece on the 2022 roster for Los Angeles, and there would be big shoes to fill if they are forced to replace him.

Was Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension with Green Bay enough to keep Miller in LA?