Rams News: Cooper Kupp is last player left from LA’s 2017 class

The Los Angeles Rams hired Sean McVay to be the head coach of the Rams starting with the 2017 season. Some speculated that with the firing of former head coach Jeff Fisher that General Manager Les Snead might go too but he was retained and so 2017 was the first of the Snead-McVay draft era. The 2017 draft was a mixed bag as we look back at it five years later with the one player that makes it a successful draft being the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Drafted as the Rams second pick behind tight end Gerald Everett, 44th overall, Kupp was selected in the third round with the 69th overall pick. Everett would start only eleven games over that four year span while playing backup to Tyler Higbee. Behind Kupp, also in the third round was safety John Johnson, the only other player in this class to have a place as a full time starter and main contributor with the Rams during his first four years.

Other players to have any significant playing time on this class are Josh Reynolds and Samson Ebukam. However, Kupp is the last remaining player on the team from that class and the only player that is part of this Super Bowl 56 Champion team.

Which member of the 2017 draft class are you most surprised is no longer on the Rams? Who did you expect to be with the Rams for at least a decade when the 2017 draft was happening? What do you remember from that draft year?

How soon did you know Kupp was special? Let us know in the comments!

