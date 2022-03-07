Von Miller implies Broncos return: ‘I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?’

One of my big pet peeves with modern NFL journalism is when cryptic messages on Twitter and Instagram get turned into “reports” about a player’s yet-public intentions. Luckily for me and today’s report on Von Miller, there’s little that could be interpreted as “cryptic” with regards to his posts on Monday.

Miller, a Super Bowl champion for the second time and a first-time member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, posted several messages on his Instagram stories this week that would seem to imply that he wants to go back to the Denver Broncos. A 2022 free agent coming off of a spectacular performance in the postseason, the 33-year-old pass rusher figures to be one of the top names available when teams can begin signing players next week.

Said Miller in his story: “I wouldn’t tease y’all like that, man. First time being a free agent...” and he ends with “Broncos country, what’s up!”

That is a little bit cryptic, but it was preceded by Von Miller writing “I wonder if they will give me my old locker back” and posting several photos from his Denver days.

He then reposted his own tweet saying, “I kinda want that old thing back. 5280.”

5280 is the number of feet in a mile (Mile high city) and also the name of a Denver magazine.

The Rams do not have much cap space, they do have a number of key free agents. The Broncos have plenty of cap space and would easily be able to fit in Von Miller and a new quarterback this year. I mean, LA just did that exact thing in 2021.

In February, I wrote about why Von Miller would probably go back to the Broncos after the Super Bowl. I also listed Denver as his most likely destination last week. Despite his strong connections to the Broncos’ front office though, the only team that Miller is even allowed to talk to right now is the LA Rams. Have they picked up the phone this week?

Was Miller’s Instagram post a hint that they better?

We’ll find out in about seven days.