Rams News: What did you think of DeSean Jackson’s time with LA?

The free agency period is around the corner with March 16th marking the first official day of the new league year. Last season, one of the notable free agent additions for the Los Angeles Rams was veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson after his second run with the Philadelphia Eagles.

2021 marked the fourteenth season for Jackson who has been one of the most productive deep threats in the NFL in times of his career. His best season was 2013, a Pro Bowl season when he posted 1,332 yards on 82 catches and nine touchdowns. In 2020, Jackson started five games and posted just 14 catches for 236 yards.

In the 2021 preseason, Jackson was added to the Rams who were ready to line up with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson. Most expected Jackson to play minimal snaps, not overtake any one of the top three, and serve a situational role as a deep threat. This season with the Rams through seven games, Jackson had eight catches, 221 yards, and one touchdown before moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders.

How did Jackson’s season play out compared to your preseason expectations?

