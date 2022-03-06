Rams News: How good is defensive lineman Greg Gaines?

The Los Angeles Rams will once again rely on their ability to find draft talent in the mid rounds of the draft. This week on Random Ramsdom we looked at safety Nick Scott who has developed into a potential starter after being drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2019 class.

While it remains to be seen if Scott will get the nod to become a starter to begin the season, one mid round draftee that has already solidified his role is defensive lineman Greg Gaines. Gaines was drafted in the fourth round of that same 2019 draft class but had a more consistent overall impact on the championship season than Scott and perhaps equal level of contribution as the top two Rams picks of that year, Taylor Rapp, and Darrel Henderson Jr.

Playing alongside Aaron Donald, starting 13 regular season games, Gaines had 55 tackles, four tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks.

How good is Gaines? A value fourth rounder? A potential future All-Pro?

