Rams News: What do you think about Van Jefferson’s second season?

The Los Angeles Rams were looking at receiver Van Jefferson to step up when they decided to let veteran Josh Reynolds walk in free agency. However, they still decided to add to the receiver room by signing DeSean Jackson which had the Rams starting the season with what seemed like could possibly be a fearsome foursome at receiver with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Jefferson and Jackson.

The question from the start was how to get all four involved without anyone feeling left out as aggressive ball hungry receiver tend to do. In the first few games it all seemed to be working with Jefferson catching a deep pass for Matthew Stafford’s first touchdown as a Ram in Week 1 and then DeSean Jackson catching another long touchdown from Stafford in Week 3. Of course all the while, Kupp catches three touchdowns in the first two games and Woods catching a touchdown in the first game of the season.

By the end of the regular season, Jackson had moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Rams added Odell Beckham Jr, and Woods suffered a season ending injury. All the while, Jefferson remained as the number three receiver. Jefferson finished his second regular season with 50 receptions, 802 yards, and six touchdowns. In the playoffs he added nine receptions for 102 yards.

Do you have higher or lower confidence in Jefferson after the 2021 season?

