Rams News: Should Nick Scott be a starter in 2022?

The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams were tested on their depth this season in almost all areas of their team. In part, this was due to the fact that they were one of two teams that played a longer season than any of the other thirty. One of the areas of the depth that was tested in the post season was the safety position. Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, and Nick Scott all played a role in manning the back part of the secondary and even retired former Rams safety Eric Weddle was summoned to fill a gap in the roster.

Of all the players that took advantage of their step up reps, Nick Scott was one that stood out. The first play against an elite quarterback for Scott this season actually came in training camp when he was one of the few that intercepted Matthew Stafford during 11 on 11 drills. During the regular season, Scott grabbed an interception against the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions.

In the post season is where he truly had a noticeable impact. In the wildcard round he had an impeccably timed pass breakup against AJ Green that set up the next play which ended up being an interception touchdown by David Long Jr. In the divisional round, Scott snagged what would become the last interception against the great Tom Brady. Finally against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game Scott made perhaps the biggest clean hit on Deebo Samuel coming across the middle for a pass break up in a game where every play mattered.

Scott was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. Has he turned out to be a prize late round pick? Should he be a starter in 2022?

