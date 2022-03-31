Rams News: Matthew Stafford led the NFL in third down conversions

Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford is now undeniably in the group of top tier, elite quarterbacks in the National Football League. Since some are still getting used that fact, Stafford continues to be lower on quarterback rankings than he should be. Besides the fact that only Tom Brady had more touchdowns than him this season and even Brady couldn’t lead his team past Stafford’s in a playoff game, some lists are still putting the likes of a Matt Ryan or a Dak Prescott above Stafford.

Here’s a chart that should be considered when ranking current quarterbacks. How about success rate on the games most important down. Warren Sharp posted a graphic depicting current quarterbacks success rate on third down.

Sean McVay's current QB vs former QB



no QB threw beyond the sticks on 3rd down more than Matthew Stafford & it led to the best conversion rate in the NFL



no QB threw short of the sticks on 3rd down more than Jared Goff & it led to one of the worst conversion rates in the NFL pic.twitter.com/lIjcCLpbVa — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 7, 2022

Stafford stands alone as the single most productive quarterback when it comes to converting on third downs. For reference, in terms of converting, Patrick Mahomes is second, Russell Wilson is nowhere near the top. Aaron Rodgers, Prescott, and Kyler Murray are below the top five.

