Rams News: Darrell Henderson will be an asset to LA in 2022

Darrell Henderson Jr, running back for the Los Angeles Rams was the first to be tasked with stepping up when projected 2021 starter Cam Akers went down in the preseason. Henderson, in his third season after being drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 draft, had a career high 688 yards rushing on 149 carries and five touchdowns while starting in 10 games. He posted a 4.6 yard per carry average after a 4.5 yard per carry average the previous season.

Against the Houston Texans Hendo posted 90 yards rushing and went over 80 yards in three games. He had a average yards per carry of over six yards in three games of which he had more than five attempts. He has also been a skilled receiver when called on. In the regular season he had 29 catches for 176 yards. In the Super Bowl, he came up big with three catches for 43 yards, a 14.3 yards per catch average, in a game where every yard counted.

How are you feeling about Henderson in the backfield for the repeat tour in 2022?

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Sean McVay confirms Rams’ interest in free agent LB Bobby Wagner (Rams.com)

Rams intend to reward Cooper Kupp following historic season (RamsWire)

LA Rams OC Liam Coen has great insight for 7 UK draft hopefuls (RamblinFan)

Roger Goodell addresses Deshaun Watson, Daniel Snyder investigation and Brian Flores’ lawsuit at Annual League Meeting (NFL.com)

Ravens sign John Harbaugh to three-year extension; still no progress made on Lamar Jackson deal (NFL.com)

NFL owners approve new overtime rules for playoffs, ensuring each team gets a possession (CBSsports)