Rams expect extensions for Sean McVay and Les Snead

Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are cashing in after going all in

By Christopher Daniel
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After initially taking some time after the Los Angeles RamsSuper Bowl victory to entertain offers from multiple television networks — including a rumored five-year, $100 million potential offer from Amazon to be a part of their Thursday Night Football broadcast team — head coach Sean McVay confirmed he is committed to coaching.

It appears his commitment is about to be rewarded. Rams’ COO Kevin Demoff expressed the expectation of an extension for the youngest head coach in the league, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

General manager Les Snead is also in line for an extension, after LA’s aggressive, all in approach -- which has been copied by multiple teams this offseason -- culminated with a championship.

Both extensions are expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2022 preseason.

Thankfully, there is no salary cap for coaches and general managers, so owner Stan Kroenke will be able to compensate the pair at his discretion.

McVay reportedly earned $8.5 million last season. Early reports suggest his upcoming extension may garner $15-$18 million per year.

Since taking over as the Rams’ head coach, McVay has earned a 62-29 record, including going 7-3 in the playoffs, three NFC West titles, two conference championships, and one Super Bowl victory.

Snead has been the Rams’ GM since 2012, and has gone from “give me them picks” under Jeff Fisher, after orchestrating a trade which brought three first-round picks and one second-round selection to the Rams from Washington, to “fuck them picks” under McVay.

Both men have earned new deals and I’m sure Rams fans across the globe will be happy to keep McVay and Snead with the organization for the foreseeable future.

