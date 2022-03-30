Rams expect extensions for Sean McVay and Les Snead

After initially taking some time after the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory to entertain offers from multiple television networks — including a rumored five-year, $100 million potential offer from Amazon to be a part of their Thursday Night Football broadcast team — head coach Sean McVay confirmed he is committed to coaching.

It appears his commitment is about to be rewarded. Rams’ COO Kevin Demoff expressed the expectation of an extension for the youngest head coach in the league, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Among other notes from Rams COO Kevin Demoff at league meetings this week, expectation is currently that head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead will both be extended prior to the start of the preseason. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 29, 2022

General manager Les Snead is also in line for an extension, after LA’s aggressive, all in approach -- which has been copied by multiple teams this offseason -- culminated with a championship.

Both extensions are expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2022 preseason.

Thankfully, there is no salary cap for coaches and general managers, so owner Stan Kroenke will be able to compensate the pair at his discretion.

McVay reportedly earned $8.5 million last season. Early reports suggest his upcoming extension may garner $15-$18 million per year.

Since taking over as the Rams’ head coach, McVay has earned a 62-29 record, including going 7-3 in the playoffs, three NFC West titles, two conference championships, and one Super Bowl victory.

Since 2017:



-2 Super Bowl appearances(Super Bowl 56 Champions)



-3 NFC West Titles(2017, 2018, 2021)



-5 consecutive winning seasons



-14 First Team All-Pro selections



We’re in the golden era of LA Rams football. Enjoy every second of it pic.twitter.com/1bc8whGfy6 — SUPER BOWL CHAMPS - E*0D (@StnedToTheBone) March 30, 2022

Snead has been the Rams’ GM since 2012, and has gone from “give me them picks” under Jeff Fisher, after orchestrating a trade which brought three first-round picks and one second-round selection to the Rams from Washington, to “fuck them picks” under McVay.

Both men have earned new deals and I’m sure Rams fans across the globe will be happy to keep McVay and Snead with the organization for the foreseeable future.