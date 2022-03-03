Rams News: How did Tyler Higbee do this season compared to expectations?

The Los Angeles Rams tight end group was tested this post season when starter Tyler Higbee was taken out with an injury. Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins both stepped in to play critical roles on the path to the Championship.

Higbee, 28, was the unquestioned starter throughout his fifth regular season and started 15 games. In that span he posted 61 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns. His best season in terms of catches and yardage came in 2019 when he had 69 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns.

Sean McVay seems to be confident in Higbee as both part of the run game as a blocker and as a reliable piece of the passing attack. Higbee has for the most part demonstrated sure hands but sometimes tends to lack a run after catch threat.

During Matthew Stafford's first training camp with the Rams he seemed to develop quick chemistry with Higbee and the tight end looked to be primed for a big year.

What were your expectations of the Rams starting tight end this season and how did he stack up?

