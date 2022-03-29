Rams expect Aaron Donald to return for more football in 2022

We can’t rule out that Aaron Donald will retire early, he just won’t retire this early. Gary Klein of The LA Times reported on Tuesday that head coach Sean McVay expects Aaron Donald to return in 2022 because he told him as much.

“Maybe I would have done the TV stuff if Aaron retired,” said McVay.

The good news is that McVay and Donald will attempt to run it back with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Though the team missed out on re-signing Von Miller, most of the Super Bowl roster and coaching staff remains in place, including the extended Matthew Stafford and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

But no player has been more important to the Rams than Aaron Donald. Just missing out on winning yet another Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021, Donald should be a favorite to dominate opposing quarterbacks again in 2022.

The less comforting news for Rams fans is that McVay has now implied that he and Donald are a packaged deal. If either coach or star pass rusher retire in 2023, will that send the other out the door next?