Are the Rams preparing to reward Cooper Kupp after his historic season?

Is the best wide receiver in the NFL about to be paid like it?

By Christopher Daniel
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It goes without saying the 2021 triple crown wide receiver and Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp has outperformed the three-year, $47.25 million contract he signed prior to the 2020 season.

After seeing pass catchers break the bank during free agency -- including Christian Kirk signing an outlandish four-year, $72 million deal -- is Los Angeles preparing to reward Kupp for his record-breaking season?

The former Eastern Washington product is currently scheduled to earn only $250,000 more per season (on average) than the Rams’ newest wide receiver Allen Robinson, who will average $15,500,000 per year, after agreeing to a three-year pact, worth $46.5 million. According to Spotrac.com, Kupp is currently ranked 17th in average salary for the 2022 campaign amongst all wide receivers, with $15,750,000 due this upcoming season.

After extending quarterback Matthew Stafford through 2026, it’s only logical to make sure he has his favorite target for the remainder of his new contract, as Kupp is signed through 2023.

Considering the relative barren landscape of the NFC, LA must continue to keep as many of their core players on the roster for as long as possible (certainly keeping their production in mind) while their Super Bowl window is wide open. Taking care of Kupp -- and of course Aaron Donald -- should go a long way in keeping the Rams’ nucleus together, while they are in the prime of their respective careers.

