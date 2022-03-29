Are the Rams preparing to reward Cooper Kupp after his historic season?

It goes without saying the 2021 triple crown wide receiver and Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp has outperformed the three-year, $47.25 million contract he signed prior to the 2020 season.

Cooper Kupp making $15.75M per year feels like the biggest bargain in the NFL. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2022

After seeing pass catchers break the bank during free agency -- including Christian Kirk signing an outlandish four-year, $72 million deal -- is Los Angeles preparing to reward Kupp for his record-breaking season?

Aaron Donald isn’t the only Rams player in line for extension. Team also intends to reward receiver Cooper Kupp and work to possibly sweeten deals for others who contributed to Super Bowl run. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) March 28, 2022

The former Eastern Washington product is currently scheduled to earn only $250,000 more per season (on average) than the Rams’ newest wide receiver Allen Robinson, who will average $15,500,000 per year, after agreeing to a three-year pact, worth $46.5 million. According to Spotrac.com, Kupp is currently ranked 17th in average salary for the 2022 campaign amongst all wide receivers, with $15,750,000 due this upcoming season.

After extending quarterback Matthew Stafford through 2026, it’s only logical to make sure he has his favorite target for the remainder of his new contract, as Kupp is signed through 2023.

Sean McVay says current priorities are still getting Aaron Donald’s contract done and dialogue is open between team and Cooper Kupp’s reps on extension/restructure. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 29, 2022

Considering the relative barren landscape of the NFC, LA must continue to keep as many of their core players on the roster for as long as possible (certainly keeping their production in mind) while their Super Bowl window is wide open. Taking care of Kupp -- and of course Aaron Donald -- should go a long way in keeping the Rams’ nucleus together, while they are in the prime of their respective careers.