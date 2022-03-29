Los Angeles Rams 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Should the Los Angeles Rams load up on defense when they are finally on the board at pick 104 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

That’s apparently where my mind was going as I completed a 7-round mock draft over at the PFF Mock Draft simulator. Keeping in mind that I’m nowhere near as knowledgeable about this year’s day three prospects as two draft geniuses at Turf Show Times (read Ferragamo’s draft profiles and Venie Randy Soares’ sleepers), I started my mock draft simulator with an open mind and an open heart.

My goal was simply to see who could be available after the first three rounds of the draft are completed and then to start to gather awareness of these prospects as human beings. My only knowledge that could even be debated as “expert” is what the LA Rams’ may be looking for in the draft in terms of position, size, scheme fit, and athleticism, and then I started connecting dots to see what happened.

Then I also drafted punter Matt Araiza to appease the faction of Rams fans who’d be pleasantly surprised to see the San Diego State special teams superstar on LA’s draft board—because why not? It’s a fake seven-round mock draft and we need to be interested in something, don’t we?

I didn’t just do the mock draft alone, I also screen recorded my thought process behind each pick and posted it to the Turf Show Times YouTube channel. Peruse my draft choices here and then if you’re really curious to know “But.... WHY?!” then watch my video below.

My first pick started with Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, a 6’2, 199 lb cornerback with short arms but insane athleticism: 4.33 40-yard dash, 39.5” vertical, 132” broad jump, and the fastest 3-cone and short shuttle times at the combine this year. It was only a year ago that Snead picked Robert Rochell, another FCS corner and rare athleticism.

If Snead is looking ahead to 2023 with this year’s draft, he will see that David Long, Jr. is going to be a free agent and that Rochell remains unproven at the NFL level. A year or two of development could turn McCollum into an NFL starting cornerback in a couple of seasons.

Then I made seven more picks, which you can see above or below. Which picks would make you happy here and which make your blood boil? Tell me in the comments, I can handle the criticism! That’s actually what I’m here for and the only way for my draft opinions to go from “Terrible” to “Less terrible than before, at least.”