Random Ramsdom: It’s time for the annual head coach photo

Greg Auman of The Athletic posted the annual NFL coaches photo and front and center is yours truly, the fifth year, three time division, two time conference, and Super Bowl 56 Champion head coach of the Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay.

Not only is it always an interesting visual when the fraternity of head men who are normally positioned in front of a group end up shoulder to shoulder in a group. It is particularly interesting for McVay fans who have followed his coaching career and the subsequent careers of the coaches that worked for him.

Before the McVay tree, came the Jon Gruden and Mike Shanahan tree from which McVay’s assistant coaching career happened. In this photo, Kyle Shanahan, Matt Lafleur, and McVay all worked as assistants together for Washington before becoming head coaches on their own. Robert Saleh and new head coach Mike McDaniel worked under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

LaFleur worked on McVay’s staff in 2017 for the Los Angeles Rams. Zac Taylor worked for McVay in 2017-2018, and Brandon Staley was the Rams defensive coordinator under McVay in 2020.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Sean McVay on Dolphins’ offense: ‘It’s going to be scary’ (RamsWire)

Rams add pass-rush help in 3rd round of Draft Wire mock draft (RamsWire)

The LA Rams DB depth is a bit concerning right now (RamblinFan)

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: ‘There’s no rift’ with Tyreek Hill after trade to Dolphins (NFL.com)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on trading Amari Cooper: ‘We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent’ (NFL.com)

NFL says all teams must add minority offensive coach, expands Rooney Rule to include women (ESPN)