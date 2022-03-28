How many games will the Rams win in 2022?

The 2022 NFL offseason as we know has been absurd with endless trades and player movement. None of the lunacy has appeared to affect the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are currently over/under 10.5 wins.

This would place them third in the NFC behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (over/under 11.5) and the Green Bay Packers (over/under 11). As for the entire league, the Rams hold the fifth-highest over/under with the Bucs and Bills tying for the most projected wins during the regular season.

Thanks to the Rams’ first-place schedule, they will travel to play the two NFC teams ahead of them next season. Los Angeles will also play the two AFC teams with the highest over/under. LA will host the Bills at SoFi Stadium and then they will travel to Arrowhead to take on the mighty Chiefs.

I believe the Rams will finish over the 10.5 projected wins but just barely. They have a brutal schedule which includes the strongest division in the league, the AFC West. Each of those games will be a dogfight and it’ll include the Battle for LA which should be an absolute blast. It’s a shame the Chargers are the ones hosting in our house, but so did the Bengals for the Big Game and that turned out alright.

Overall, I’m thinking 11 wins is the most realistic projection for the Rams at this time. My prediction will likely change because we still have the rest of the offseason to go. I expect there will be a slight hangover for LA but not enough to miss the postseason. The NFC is weaker than it has in recent memory so I expect the team will produce accordingly in their fight towards a repeat.

What are your 2022 regular season win projections for the Rams?