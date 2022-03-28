Rams News: The top three teams by win percentage since 2017

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay won his second NFC Championship and his first Super Bowl in only his fifth season as a head coach. Because of that level of achievement the one achievement that may go unnoticed is the fact that he also has not had a losing season yet since he took the top coaching position in Los Angeles.

2019 was his worst record 9-7 but even that was better than any of the franchises single season records between 2004 and 2016. In 2008 the Rams won two games and in 2009, one game.

Since 2017, only two teams have a higher win percentage than the McVay Rams which are the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints. The Rams are 62-29 under McVay since 2017, a 68.1% win percentage.

Today, Rams fans are fortunate to have both, a Championship and a long term winning record. But generally, what is more important to you as a fan, long term winning, short of a Championship? Or a single Championship without long term winning?

