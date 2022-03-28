Jared Goff, Lions to be featured on 2022 Hard Knocks

Jared Goff knows Hard Knocks better than any quarterback in NFL history. Now we’ll know Jared Goff better than any Hard Knocks quarterback in history.

The NFL announced on Monday that the Detroit Lions will be on Hard Knocks in 2022, meaning that Goff will have this third appearance on the HBO show. Goff was featured on Hard Knocks in both 2016 and 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Hard Knocks this summer will be starring the Detroit Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2022

The Rams traded Goff and three draft picks to the Lions in 2021 for Matthew Stafford. In his first season with Detroit, Goff went 3-10-1 as a starter and threw 19 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. The Lions and Goff both got better as the season went on, but it has been long assumed that Detroit would eventually replace him.

Could 2022 be his last as a bridge quarterback, if the Lions take a quarterback with a first round pick? Is it possible that Goff would even be traded before or during training camp?

In addition to seeing Goff, we should also get a closer look at general manager Brad Holmes, formerly a longtime scout and executive for the Rams. The Rams received two third round compensatory picks when Detroit hired Holmes to be their general manager in 2021. Holmes also traded for former St. Louis/LA defensive lineman Michael Brockers, and it will also be Brockers’ third appearance on the show.

Is it possible that the Lions would make Brockers a cap casualty during the show? The 32-year-old is making $9 million this season, his 11th in the league.

Rams fans will also get to see whichever rookie comes out of the 2022 first round pick (32nd overall) that LA sent to Detroit for Stafford.

