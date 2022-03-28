The Rams’ Road to the Super Bowl: Week 5, LA vs the Seahawks

The road to the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams started with a 3-1 start that had Sean McVay’s squad suffering their first loss in Week 4 and looking to get back on track in Week 5. On the road against the Seattle Seahawks the game would go down as usual between these two teams with four full quarters of play required to determine the winner.

WEEK 5: LOS ANGELES RAMS VS SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The first quarter appeared to be a warm up for the offenses as both defenses held their opponents to zero points. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett got their hands on the ball early and for the Rams Robert Woods helped to move the ball downfield with a couple of grabs across the middle one for 17 yards and another for 25 yards. Woods would finish this game with 12 receptions for 150 yards.

The second quarter would start with the abrupt ending to a long Rams drive when Matthew Stafford scrambled out of the pocket rolling to the right then threw an interception in the end zone to Quandre Diggs. However, the Rams wouldn’t waste time evening the turnover game as the LA defense came in a grabbed an interception of their own on the second offensive play of the drive. Jalen Ramsey tipped a Russell Wilson pass into the heads up hands of Troy Reeder. This would be one of two interceptions for Reeder on the year.

Later in the second quarter after a Rams punt, the Seahawks produced a five play 36 yard drive that included a costly pass interference penalty on rookie Robert Rochelle and then a 19 yard pass from Wilson to Metcalf for the touchdown. To answer, the Rams came back with a 15 play drive that was boosted by a 15 yard run by Sony Michel and Matt Gay capped the drive with a 31 yard field goal to make it 7-3 at the half.

DeSean Jackson would open the third period with another deep ball grab from Stafford, this time on a 68 yard catch between defenders that included a run after catch to take it inside the ten. Darrell Henderson would punch it in for the touchdown and would have 82 yards and one touchdown at the end of the day.

Later in the third quarter, on a six play 82 yard drive, Woods would grab two catches, and Henderson added a 29 yard scamper to put the Rams in scoring range. Stafford then dropped back and nailed a strike to hit Tyler Higbee on a corner route in the paint for six points. Stafford finished the day with 25 completions for 365 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

After Wilson came out of the game with an injured hand, back up quarterback Geno Smith entered and led the Seahawks on a 12 play 85 yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass over the defense of Rochelle to Metcalf to pull the Seahawks to with two points 16-14.

The Rams would answer right back in large part due to the Stafford to Woods connection for 24 yards and then a Stafford to Kupp hook up for 33 yards back to back. Michel would punch that one in and the score would be 23-14 after the extra point.

On the Seahawks final drive attempt, Smith would throw a lingering pass that would be snatched by safety Nick Scott to put the dagger in the game. For Scott this would be one of three interceptions on the season including one in the playoffs. A last Rams field goal would make the final score 26-17 Rams win.