Rams News: These are the two teams lineup as revenge games for LA

The Los Angeles Rams opponents for the 2022 season includes the new edition NFC West, the upgraded AFC West, the NFC South, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills. Already, the Rams slate has been graded as the toughest strength of schedule based on last years win percentage so there is no doubt that running it back will take a champion caliber regular season run. So when it comes to toughest games or best matchups, there are going to be many to pick from which is just one reason to look forward to a good amount of prime time appearances by the Super Bowl Champion Rams.

However, when it comes to revenge games, there are only two candidates. The Rams lost their last two games against the Green Bay Packers with the most recent coming in 2021 and before that, the Rams were eliminated by the Packers in 2020. The Rams also lost their last matchup against the Buffalo Bills which took place in the 2020 regular season when the Bills beat the Rams in Buffalo 35-32.

Both teams are lined up for the Rams to answer back in 2022. The Packers will be without Davante Adams and the Bills will be with Von Miller. How do you think the Rams do in these revenge games?

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Returning to Rams was always the goal for Joe Noteboom (Rams.com)

Tutu Atwell is hosting a junior football camp this summer (RamsWire)

Brandon Powell gives the LA Rams very special special-teams play (RamblinFan)

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations (NFL.com)

Momentum exists for NFL overtime rule change, but 24 votes ‘not easy to get’ (ESPN)

Ranking 2022 NFL quarterback moves: Broncos, Colts get best value among 12 notable signings and trades (CBSsports)