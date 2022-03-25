Rams News: Will Allen Robinson have the biggest impact of all relocated WRs?

PFF posted a graphic that can catch you up to speed with the WR movement at a quick glance. I say at a glance meaning certainly not all encompassing, otherwise they surely would’ve thought to include former Los Angeles Ram Robert Woods in this list of significant pass target relocations and maybe if in time, would’ve included former Green Bay Packer Marquez Valdez-Scantling who moved to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The other headliners are on the list, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Allen Robinson are on it and while there is no clear indication of any reason for the order, is there a meaning behind the order of the list?

By the looks of it, it seems the order could be indicative of the biggest team impact. Robinson being at the top of the list makes sense since he is joining the defending Champions with an elite passer and increases their chances of repeating by filling a void left by Odell Beckham Jr and Woods. Adams would be next as the he is one of the top receivers in the league but no longer with a top three passer. Hill also would see his potential drop off based on passer combination.

What do you think of the off season receiver movement? What do you make of the order of this list?

The WR movement this offseason pic.twitter.com/XK2xtZsVAp — PFF (@PFF) March 24, 2022

