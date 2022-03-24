How does Rams depth chart compare in NFC?

How quickly things have changed. It wasn’t long ago that the L.A. Rams had a difficult time arguing that the starting quarterback ranked top-three in the NFC West.

Now after a flurry of moves in the last year, including the trade of Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, the Rams could have a top-three quarterback in the entire NFC. And he’s significantly younger than the two who could be ahead of him.

That’s not all and for L.A. to repeat as Super Bowl champions, the rest of the roster will need to stack up against an NFC that now appears to pale in comparison to the AFC. With Matt Ryan heading to the Colts, Drew Brees retiring in 2021, Russell Wilson going to the Denver Broncos, and even Carson Wentz switching back and forth between conferences, Stafford easily sets up the beginning of a great offense.

Pairing him with Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Cam Akers, Tyler Higbee, Van Jefferson, and Tutu Atwell could be enough to give the Rams a top-three offense in the entire NFL. Having Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey setting the tone on defense, the L.A. Rams may make a run at the top seed in the conference and a return trip to the Super Bowl.

