Random Ramsdom: What are your favorite Robert Woods moments?

Rams.com posted receiver Robert Woods best plays in his five years as a Los Angeles Ram:

Third and Thirty Three

Woods scored his first touchdown as a Ram on the road agains the New York Giants. It was a third and thirty three situation when Woods caught a screen pass from Jared Goff, evaded several Giants defender up the middle of the field and burst through to the end zone for the score.

94 yard Touchdown

Also in 2017, Woods scored his first touchdown in the LA Coliseum on a 94 yard deep pass from Goff against the Houston Texans.

1,000 yard receiving

In 2018, Woods reached 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career.

172 yards in a game

Woods gained a career high yards in a game against the Cardinals in 2019.

Including Woods finally hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 56, what are you favorite memories of one the Los Angeles Rams most stand out players?

