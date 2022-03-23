If you were thinking of getting something engraved with the name of every major football player who switched teams in 2022, don’t put down the tools just yet. According to Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyreek Hill have been unable to reach an extension agreement. The Chiefs have since told Hill’s agent that they have permission to go find a team that is willing to pay him what he wants, and Kansas City will trade Hill if the compensation going back is good enough.

Update: Tyreek Hill has been traded to the Miami Dolphins

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

He is reportedly choosing between the Jets and Dolphins.

Sources: Jets and Dolphins both now have trades in place for the soon-to-be former Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill. The question now becomes where Hill wants to become the highest-paid WR in NFL history. Once he decides, the trade is expected to happen; for now, Hill is said to be “torn.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams already signed up Allen Robinson for three years and likely don’t have the draft pick compensation that the Chiefs would want for Hill. Could they still get caught up in the aftermath of what would be a major blockbuster deal, the likes of which few non-QBs have ever been involved with?

Another blockbuster coming? Despite an offer from the #Chiefs that would make superstar Tyreek Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, extension talks have stalled and Kansas City has now given Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

Hill, 28, caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He made the Pro Bowl for the sixth time in six years. He is also a three-time All-Pro. Hill has topped 1,100 yards in four of the last five years, the only exception being when he missed four games in 2019. He may also be the fastest player in the NFL, or at least the fastest when it matters.

Tyreek Hill is probably the biggest name to hit the trade block this year behind Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. His name rivals that of Matt Ryan even. Could Hill be the next domino to fall?

The only NFC West team that might be a contender that has the ammunition to pull off a trade is the Arizona Cardinals. It would also be some leverage to get Kyler Murray back in the fold, pairing DeAndre Hopkins with Tyreek Hill for the foreseeable future. The Cardinals hold pick 23 in the upcoming draft, higher than any other NFC West team other than the Seattle Seahawks. But the Seahawks don’t even have a quarterback and appear to be the number four team in the division.

Maybe Hill doesn’t get traded at all. It doesn’t seem like the Chiefs are going to sign him any time soon either.