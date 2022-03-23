Random Ramsdom: Cooper Kupp posts heartfelt message for Robert Woods

In 2017, the Los Angeles Rams did two things that would change the course of the organization and would ultimately end with a Super Bowl. That year, they drafted a rookie named Cooper Kupp and signed a veteran free agent named Robert Woods. The degree at which we are still writing and reading about Wood’s departure from the Rams tells us even more of the impact that he had on the team. However, we’re also reminded first hand by the younger of the two, the triple crown leader of the National Football League, who posted a heartfelt message to Woods on Tuesday.

Woods has obviously played a major role in the development and success of not only the team but also it’s star receiver in Kupp. Football, especially the offensive side of the LA Rams has so much to do with chemistry and timing that without it, teams can’t get too far, but with it, teams have a chance and there has been no other current duo in the league that could match the connection between these two receivers.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

GM Les Snead says Los Angeles Rams ‘definitely’ want Odell Beckham Jr. back, seeking ‘win-win’ deal with Aaron Donald (ESPN)

Top takeaways from Les Snead’s press conference following first wave of NFL Free Agency 2022 (Rams.com)

Rams are ‘in progress’ on extension for Aaron Donald (RamsWire)

What if the LA Rams are out of the FA market already? (RamblinFan)

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Packers nab 2 receivers in Round 1 after Davante Adams trade (NFL.com)

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins (NFL.com)

‘A dream come true’: Wide receiver Davante Adams thrilled to be with Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN)

Minnesota Vikings land OLB Za’Darius Smith with deal sources say is three years, $42 million (ESPN)