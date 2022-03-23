How do Rams compare to rest of NFC West after free agency?

It’s been a wild two weeks. Here’s what the NFC West rosters sort of look like after the busiest time of free agency and trade season has mostly concluded. This is not going to be 100-percent accurate if you check it in Week 1, it’s merely an observation of the probable current depth charts on offense and defense for all four NFC West teams.

If a player isn’t signed to the roster of that team, like for example Odell Beckham Jr or Duane Brown, then he won’t be found on these starting offenses and defenses.

“Starting” is a relative term. If you want to win the Super Bowl, then having good depth is even more important than having a great starting lineup, but for today’s purposes I am only looking at “starters”.

Quarterbacks

Rams - Matthew Stafford

49ers - Trey Lance

Cardinals - Kyler Murray

Seahawks - Drew Lock

We know for a fact that Murray is holding out for more money. If that causes a separation like it has for Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, then Arizona’s next man up is Colt McCoy. Yes, imagine that in Week 1, the NFC West is Stafford, Lock, Lance, and McCoy. It’s not only possible... we are only one baseball player away from it being the truth. San Francisco could end up releasing Jimmy Garoppolo. They aren’t going to give him another chance to start. That run is over.

Running Backs

Rams - Cam Akers

49ers - Elijah Mitchell

Cardinals - James Conner

Seahawks - Rashaad Penny

Which of these RBs will rush for the most yards in 2022? Tell us in the comments.

WR1/WR2

Rams - Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson

49ers - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk

Cardinals - DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore

Seahawks - Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf

As of today, A.J. Green is unsigned. Lots of wide receiver talent in this division.

TE

Rams - Tyler Higbee

49ers - George Kittle

Cardinals - Zach Ertz

Seahawks - Will Dissly

There’s nobody like George Kittle. Tyler Higbee’s not bad, considering.

OT

Rams - Joe Noteboom, Rob Havenstein

49ers - Trent Williams, Mike McGlinchey

Cardinals - D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum

Seahawks - Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan

As of Wednesday, Seattle hasn’t re-signed either starting tackle (Duane Brown, Brandon Shell) and Pete Carroll could be starting these two inexperienced options or inexperienced rookies. Noteboom is not going to be LT1 in this division but Rob Havenstein could be RT1 and the left side isn’t held back considerably by Noteboom.

G/C/G

Rams - David Edwards, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton

49ers - Colton McKivitz, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill

Cardinals - Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Justin Murray

Seahawks - Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, Gabe Jackson

It’s not that impressive anywhere you look.

DL

Rams - Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines, A’Shawn Robinson

49ers - Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa

Cardinals - J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu

Seahawks - Quinton Jefferson, Poona Ford, Shelby Taylor

Seattle fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. and promoted Clint Hurtt into the role. They will be expected to run more 3-4 defensive fronts in 2022, joining the rest of the NFC West in that alignment. But the Seahawks trail the other three teams in front-seven talent and it doesn’t appear to be close.

LB

Rams - Leonard Floyd, Ernest Jones, Travin Howard, Justin Hollins

49ers - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Ford

Cardinals - Markus Golden, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Devon Kennard

Seahawks - Uchenna Nwosu, Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton, Darrell Taylor

I think the 49ers win the position, now that the Rams have lost out on retaining Von Miller. I put Hollins here, but the ceiling for someone like Chris Garrett or Terrell Lewis might close the gap a little. The Cardinals have a lot of athleticism on the inside here, but we’ve yet to see their first round investments truly pay off.

CB/CB/NCB

Rams - Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell, David Long

49ers - Emmanuel Moseley, Charvarius Ward, Ambry Thomas

Cardinals - Marco Wilson, Byron Murphy, Jeff Gladney

Seahawks - Sidney Jones, Tre Brown, Artie Burns

San Francisco’s big free agent move was signing Ward to a three-year, $40.5 million deal. The 49ers figure to have a top-10 defense again, at least. The Rams still have the only star cornerback in the division though. Seattle’s talent again is lacking compared to the rest of the division.

FS/SS

Rams - Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott

49ers - George Odum, Jimmie Ward

Cardinals - Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson

Seahawks - Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams