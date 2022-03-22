Matthew Stafford excited to stay with Rams ‘for a long time’

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford were able to agree to and sign a four-year, $160 million contract extension over the weekend. Thankfully, Stafford did not let that new deal lead to complacency, as he and the offensive coaching staff are already putting together April’s installation. One of the key components of the install is figuring out how to implement his newest weapon, wide receiver Allen Robinson. Stafford discussed some of what makes Robinson special in his most recent presser, as well as expressing gratitude for his new deal.

Stafford thankful to be under contract through 2026

“I just had so much fun playing with this team this year, playing for this organization, this coaching staff. I wanted to make sure that I was able to do that for a long time. I obviously want to say thanks to the Rams for giving me that opportunity. It was a lot of hard work getting to this point and I’m just happy that we are where we are.”

Security at the quarterback position is paramount, especially with the way quarterbacks are changing teams this offseason. It looks like the Rams are on the front end of another trend; trading a bevy of draft picks for a franchise quarterback.

More specifics on Matthew Stafford’s extension: It’s effectively a 3-year extension worth $129M — $43M a year. There are added years for cap purposes. But $43M over the next 3 of the deal. And Stafford took less than he could’ve to help build on a Super Bowl-caliber team. https://t.co/ZTI3EWtgF0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022

Stafford excited to play with Allen Robinson

“I think some of the areas that that becomes such an advantage is probably down in the red zone. There’s less field for defenders to defend, therefore it’s a little easier to cover guys. Guys are body on body a whole lot more, and his ability to go up and make catches over guys, around guys, whatever it is, it’s really special. I’ve seen it up close and personal. But at the same time, for a guy his size, I think he does a great job of separating too. There’s quite a few times where he’s doing a great job, whether it’s at the line of scrimmage or at the top of his route, where he’s transitioning and doing a great job of creating space for the quarterback.”

I can’t wait to watch Robinson just Moss people. You know Stafford is going to give Robinson a bunch of opportunities in the red zone. When asked if the Rams have the best wide receiver corps, Stafford acknowledged that it looks good on paper.

Team friendly deals continue to be a theme for the Rams

“I was just trying to find something that felt good for both sides and we were able to continue to add players and pieces around me and then still take care of all the stuff you want to take care of as a professional player. It was great. I’m just happy to be part of this organization for the foreseeable future.”

Instead of taking full advantage of winning a Super Bowl after only one year in Los Angeles, Stafford sought a situation that works for everyone involved. Leaving a little money left on the table will allow general manager Les Snead’s beautiful mind to continue to work his magic.

Matthew Stafford in Playoffs: 4-3, 1 Super Bowl, 3 game winning drives

Aaron Rodgers in Playoffs: 11-10, 1 Super Bowl, 2 game winning drives



"With four or five good years to end his career, I think you're going to look at he and Aaron Rodgers much differently." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/LUlN15MnFW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 21, 2022

Continuity on the O-line is imperative for offensive success

“What I saw from him (Brian Allen) was a competitor. He started training camp as the number two center with (Austin) Corbett playing center and a different rotation going on and he battled his way into the starting lineup. He earned it and then he kept it throughout the year...Joe (Noteboom) does an outstanding job. He’s a plug and play player for us. Wherever we needed him, he stepped in and played at a high level against some really quality opponents. Looking forward to seeing his development on the left side.”

The Rams’ ability to retain two out of three of the offensive linemen that became free agents was huge, especially with those players being a center and left tackle. Keeping Stafford upright is vital to Los Angeles’ success in 2022.