Allen Robinson drawn to Rams’ winning culture and Matthew Stafford

Allen Robinson became the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams, signing a three-year, $46.5 million deal to team up with Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. Robinson’s skill set will be a beautiful mesh with Stafford’s willingness to give his receivers a chance to make a play. He highlighted that, as well as the Rams’ culture as being major influences in his decision to take his talents to the West Coast.

The Rams’ culture continues to be a big draw amongst veterans

“It’s a special opportunity to be amongst this group, just coming off a Super Bowl run. Being able to be a part of that is big. Going into this for me was being able to step into a great culture, being able to step into a great offense, and for me to continue to get better and expand who I am as a player.”

Let’s be honest; Robinson has put up great numbers with less than optimal quarterback play. This is by far the best quarterback, coaching staff, and offense he has been a part of in his career. His production may reach a whole new level.

Allen Robinson’s team passing grades:



Jaguars: 56.1

Bears: 63.8



ARob is free pic.twitter.com/38CqMtQeEd — PFF (@PFF) March 21, 2022

Robinson highlights his skills and attributes

“I think I’m a very versatile player: route running ability, 50/50 balls, contested catches, jump balls. Kind of that basketball mentality a little bit. I’m excited to get back here in April and get to work to kind of fine-tune my role in this offense and to be able to pinpoint and know exactly what I’m going to be able to bring to the table.”

I’m very familiar with Robinson and his play style. But for some reason, that answer got me so fired up! It was perfect.

@AllenRobinson highlights for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/BzE3RV25D1 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 21, 2022

The opportunity to play with Stafford was appealing

“That definitely was big. Just kind of watching Matt’s career from afar and seeing all the receivers that he’s played with and being able to see everything that he’s been able to help his receivers accomplish from an offensive standpoint. From guys in Detroit, to here. For me being able to kind of step into that and to build that rapport and build a relationship. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing.”

We all know the Aaron Donald effect is a real thing. Now, we are starting to see the offseason version of the Stafford effect. You love to see it.

#Rams WR Allen Robinson's three-year, $46.5M contract is too wordy to put in a tweet and includes a player option year and 2025 and 2026 void years.



2022 cap hit: $4.3M

2023 cap hit: $18.05M

2024 cap hit: $18.55M

2025 cap hit: $2.8M

2026 cap hit: $2.8M pic.twitter.com/4u5OzDn34G — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 22, 2022

Robinson knows his versatility is key

“I think the thing that I have on my side as a player is being very versatile. Being able to play outside, being able to play inside, being able to occupy all three levels of the field. Being able to be moved around and things like that.”

Robinson said he has seen some of the Rams’ offensive schemes on film from afar and can’t wait to breakdown some more tape now that he’s with the team. Hopefully, he joins Stafford and Kupp in the “breakfast club” to fast track that chemistry.